Greens Farms Academy wrestlers at Prep Slam

The Greens Farms Academy wrestling team traveled to the state of Georgia over the New Year’s weekend to take part in the prestigious Prep Slam tournament.

With some of the top teams from the southeast taking part, it was a great showcase for the five Dragons who took part in the event.

In the 106-pound weight class, freshman Nico Provo (Stratford) went 4-1 and placed third overall, losing to the tournament champion in the semifinals.

“Nico wrestled very well,” GFA coach Jack Conroy said.“Placing third at a competitive tournament like this bodes very well for him. His performance really highlighted how hard he has been working in the room and we are very excited to see him wrestle the rest of the season.”

Griff Seyfried (Westport) went 2-2 in the 120-pound division, just missing a shot at the medal around.

C.J. Shea (Milford), who wrestled at 106 pounds, and Sam Stuart (Fairfield), who competed at 120, both went 1-2 in their respective weight classes.

At 138 pounds, Nick Attai (Bridgeport) lost his matches, but was competitive throughout.

“This tournament really highlighted the strides we have made in the last year,” Conroy said. “We have handful of guys that are competitive at a national level, which is really raising the bar in the (wrestling) room. We are very excited to see how the team competes coming out of the holiday break and into the postseason.”

The Dragons will be back in action on Saturday at the Nobles School Tournament.