On Coffee Break, Wednesday, Jan. 3 AT 11 A.M., the HAN news crew bring you the latest on the storm headed our way. We speak with Jacob Meisel of SWCTweather.com. We also bring you the local headlines, including a pedestrian killed in Stamford, New Year’s Eve assault at a local mall, much more.

Frank Granito has an FCIAC Nutmeg Sports Update. Donald Eng brings you a look back on this day in history.

Watch the Jan. 3 show below:

Coffee Break airs weekdays on HAN.Network at 11 a.m.