Indoor track: Jonathan Law excels at Invitational

Jonathan Law’s indoor track team competed at the HK Invitational on Thursday in New Haven at the Floyd Little Center.

Out of 28 teams, the boys finished third and the girls placed ninth.

Coach Joe Beler’s Lawmen won the 4×200 relay behind Nahiem Washington, Alex Lazar, Ethan Saley and Alex Pratcher, who currently have the second fastest time in the state.

Jordan Beck was first in the 55 high hurdles.

Washington took second place in 55 meter dash and qualified for Freshman Nationals at the Armory in NYC with a time of 6.81 (currently 11th in the country for freshman).

Sheldon Gargano was third and Justin Abe fifth in the shot put.

Alex Fisk took fifth in the long jump.

Ethan Saley was fifth in the high jump.

Maher Sassaoglu and Matt Marino did well in the 600 meter.

The girls 4×200 team of Joceyln Wirth, Holly Caldwell, Dominka Michnik and Rhea Grant placed fourth.

Grant was fourth in the 300 meter and Wirth was fourth in the 55 meter.

For all other times you can go to athletic.net and look up Jonathan Law Track