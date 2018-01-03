Teen nabbed with brass knuckles and marijuana

A Milford teenager was arrested Jan. 1, charged with a number of violations, including carrying brass knuckles in a motor vehicle.

Police said that on Jan. 1 at almost midnight, Michael Mount, 19, of Settlers Ridge Road, was stopped for an equipment violation while driving on Oronoque Road near Covington Drive. Milford police had stepped up patrols in the area due to numerous vehicle break-ins throughout Milford.

Investigation led to the arrest of Mount who is accused of being in possession of brass knuckles, marijuana, packaging supplies and a large amount of cash. A female juvenile was a passenger in the vehicle and was also placed under arrest, accused of being in possession of brass knuckles.

Mount was charged with carrying a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession with the intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to have a tail light.

Bond was set at $5,000, and Mount was given a Jan. 26 court date.