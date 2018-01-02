Easties defeat Lions

The Foran High girls basketball team lost to unbeaten East Haven, 73-40, on Tuesday.
Mia Tunucci scored 20 points for the Lions (1-7).
Alexis Pendziwater scored 16 points for the Easties (6-0).
Foran 16 04 12 08 – 40
East Haven 33 13 17 10 – 73
Foran
Lauren Heenan 2 0-0 4, Sam Inthapanhya 0 1-2 1, Jasmine Lord 5 0-0 11, Mia Tunucci 8 1-1 20, Jade Lord 2 0-0 4.
Totals: 17 2-3 40
East Haven
Kylie Schlottman 7 0-2 14, Makenzie Helms 7 0-0 17, Jessica Stettinger 0 2-5 2, Alexis Pendziwater 6 0-0 16, Haley Montesanto 3 0-0 9, Marley Herard 3 0-1 8, Taylor Salato 3 1-2 7.
Totals: 29 3-10 73
3-point goals: Foran 4 (Lord 1, Tonucci 3); East Haven 12 (Helms 3, Pendziwater 4, Montesanto 3, Herard 2)