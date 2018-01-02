Fireplaces causes fire in historic Golden Hill Street house

No one was injured in a fire at a more than 250-year-old house at 58 Golden Hill Street Tuesday, caused by fire escaping the fireplace through poor mortar joints in the masonry.

According to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi, the resident was heating their home with the fireplace while a new boiler was being installed. The workers noticed smoke filling the basement and alerted the homeowner, who called 911.

The house was built in 1739, which contributed to the fire escaping the fireplace through poor mortar joints in the masonry, Fabrizi said. The floor joists caught fire and extended into the wall.

The fire was quickly extinguished by Milford firefighters and the area was exposed to check for additional fire extension.