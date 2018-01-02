Obituary: Reverend Robert J. Lord (Father Bob), 83

“Oh my God!” Reverend Robert J. Lord (Father Bob), 83, would exclaim any moment there was news or surprise — a favorite utterance nearly everyone came to expect when interacting with one of Connecticut’s greatest spiritual guides. Father Bob, of Milford, CT, and Singer Island, FL, met his God on December 30, 2017 after passing away from natural causes at Masonicare Hospice in Wallingford, CT.

Robert was born to James A. and Mary F. (Hayes) Lord in Waterbury, CT, on March 9, 1934. One of 7 children, Robert attended the Kingsbury Grammar School until 1948, graduating from Crosby High School in 1952. Robert then entered St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, CT, to begin his studies, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from St. Bonaventure University in 1956, and then going on to earn a master’s in Divinity from Christ the King Seminary at St. Bonaventure in 1960. On May 26, 1960, Father Bob was ordained by the Archdiocese of Hartford.

Father Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Jim and George; he is survived by his brother, Dr. Jerome Lord; his sisters, Mary Dooley, Patricia O’Hara, and Helen Lord; many nieces and nephews; and countless, friends, neighbors, classmates, students, and parishioners across many nations who will miss Father Bob for his generous mentorship, friendship, and wisdom.

As the life of every party with a particular fondness for celebrating all occasions with family and friends, let us celebrate the life of Reverend Robert J. Lord together. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Rd., Woodbridge, CT. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 5, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Father Bob’s name can be made to the Be Like Brit Orphanage, 66 Pullman Street, Worcester, MA 01606, The Rose Hill Center, 5130 Rose Hill Boulevard, Holly, MI 48442, or the charity of your choice.

