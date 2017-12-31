Obituary: Leo Joseph Basbagill, 76

Leo Joseph Basbagill, age 76, beloved husband of Barbara (Hermansen) Basbagill, entered into eternal rest on Dec. 30, 2017 at Bridgeport Hospital.

He was the son of the late Leo & Winifred (Emde) Basbagill and was born on Feb. 24, 1941 in Delaware, Ohio. He proudly served in the U.S Army from 1963-1965. Throughout his career, Leo owned an accounting practice with his sister, a print shop (Business Cards of Connecticut), and served as a Support Enforcement officer for the State of CT.

As an avid golfer, he was thrilled to score his first hole-in-one at the age of 76. He also enjoyed building model train layouts, watching Notre Dame football, and seeing the world with Barbara, his wife of 47 years. He had a great sense of humor and was a man of integrity.

In addition to his devoted wife, he leaves three children, Susanne DePeano (John) of Stratford, Brian Basbagill of Delaware, OH and Gregg Basbagill (Fran) of Trumbull; and five grandchildren, Katie DePeano, Maggie & Tim Basbagill, Brooke Anderson & Ethan Basbagill. He also leaves his brother, Thomas Basbagill (Judy) of Delaware, OH and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother and sister, William Basbagill (Maggie) and Mary Ellen Basbagill.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Ann Church, 501 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Boothe Memorial Railway Society, 310 Reeds Lane, Stratford, CT 06614.

To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.