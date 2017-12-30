Milford Mirror

Girls basketball: Foran teams up to earn first victory

By Milford Mirror on December 30, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Foran High girls basketball team defeated West Haven, 64-44, in an SCC road game on Saturday.

Sophomore forward Mia Tunucci led coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions to their first victory of the season with 24 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Junior point guard Sam Inthapanhya contributed seven assists and four steals.

Junior forward Jasmine Lord recorded 20 points, along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Freshman guard Laura Heenan knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 12 points.

