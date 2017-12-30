Milford Mirror

Ice hockey: Milford’s third period blitz decisive

The Milford co-op boys ice hockey team scored three goals in the third period to defeat Shepaug Valley, 5-2, at the Milford Ice Pavilion on Saturday.

Santiago Palacio lit up the lamp at 1:16 of the third to put coach Sal Follo’s Indians in front for good.

Ryan Ahearn, who had one of his two assists on Palacio’s go-ahead tally, made it 4-2 at the 11:42 mark. Matt Gilebbi and Palacio had the assists.

Gilebbi scored unassisted with 35 seconds remaining, as Milford improved to 2-2.

Gilebbi had opened the scoring ar 10:37 of the first.

Shepaug’s Colby Bunnell tied things at 11:45.

The visitors took a 2-1 lead on another Bunnell goal, with Michael Classey and Cazden Brenner earning assists at 2:46 of the second period.

Rich Carino tied the game off an Ahearn assist at 4:40.

Derek Ouellette had 30 saves.

Shepaug’s Alex Thornberg made 37 stops.

