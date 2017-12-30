Wrestling: Foran Lions win Trumbull Duals

Foran High’s wrestling team took home the Trumbull Duals title on Saturday.
Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions won Pool B on criteria over Ledyard by having the most points scored in their three matches.
Given the opportunity by rule, Foran left no doubt on the mat with a 54-26 victory over Pool A champion Pomperaug of Southbury in the finals.
Four consecutive pins gave the Lions (8-3) a 24-3 lead over the Panthers (4-2).
Will Mauro pinned in 33 seconds at 132 pounds, Ethan Edmondson in 1:34 at 138, Tyler Stanko in 1:40 at 145 and Ryan Luth in 58 seconds at 152.
Liam Ives (50 seconds at 182), Qasim Khan (3:15 at 195), Orlando Velez (2:59 at 106) and Michael Giordano (1:16 at 120) also won by pinfall. Patrick Rescsanski was awarded a forfeit at heavyweight.
Giordano, Mauro, Stanko and Luth were 4-0 on the day.
Ledyard (L) 41 Foran (F) 35
106 Lowman (L) pinned Velez (F) at 0:46
113 Millbach (L) pinned Joshi (F) at 1:55
120 Giordano (F) pinned Hirschfield (L) at 3:41
126 Miller (L) tech fall Lang (F) 15-0
132 Mauro (F) tech fall Derico (L) 15-0
138 Grim (L) decision over Edmondson (F) 10-8
145 Stanko (F) pinned Barnett (L) at 3:10
152 Luth (F) win by Forfeit
160 Charles (L) decision over Gaul (F) 6-1
170 U Khan (F) pinned Peterson (L) at 0:46
182 Allen (L) pinned Ives (F) at 5:08
195 Q Khan (F) pinned Kinney (L) at 0:41
220 Mackenzie (L) pinned Boyles (F) at 2:23
285 Mullaney (L) pinned Rescsanski (F) at 2:52
Foran (F) 42 Simsbury (S) 35
113 Pera (S) pinned Joshi (F) at 1:12
120 Giordano (F) tech fall Brown (S) 18-3
126 Pryzbeck (S) pinned Lang (F) at 3:44
132 Mauro (F) major decision over Oken (S) 8-0
138 Edmondson (F) pinned Eckett (S) at 2:46
145 Stanko (F) decision over Ariniti (S) 11-6
152 Luth (F) pinned Epstein (S) at 1:27
160 Montgomery (S) pinned Carlson (F) at 5:17
170 U Khan (F) pinned Henry (S) at 1:31
182 Ives (F) pinned Hallenback (S) at 3:29
195 King (S) pinned Q Khan (F) at 2:52
220 Cunningham (S) pinned Boyles (F) at 3:57
285 Rescsanski (F) win by Forfeit
106 Finn (S) tech fall over Velez (F) 15-0
Foran (F) 75 Masuk (M) 0
120 Jordan (F) win by Forfeit
126 Giordano (F) pinned Lariviere (M) at 0:34
132 Mauro (F) major decision over Gambino (M) 10-1
138 Edmondson (F) pinned Mitola (M) at 0:44
145 Stanko (F) decision over Fedorko (M) 3
152 Luth (F) pinned Lindell (M) at 1:32
160 Carlson (F) decision over Minch (M) 14-9
170 U Khan (F) tech fall over Matthews (M) 15-0
182 Ives (F) win by Forfeit
195 Q Khan (F) pinned Pompa (M) at 0:26
220 Boyles (F) pinned Deleo (M) at 1:29
285 Rescsanski (F) win by Forfeit
106 Velez (F) pinned Moretti (M) at 1:14
113 Joshi (F) win by Forfeit
Pool A
Trumbull – 60 Westhill – 19
Trumbull – 51 Pomperaug – 30
Trumbull – 63 Nonnewaug – 18
Pomperaug – 45 Westhill – 34
Pomperaug – 57 Nonnewaug – 19
Westhill – 48 Nonnewaug – 36
Pool B
Ledyard – 41 Foran- 35
Foran – 42 – Simsbury – 35
Simsbury – 37 Ledyard – 30
Simsbury – 61 Masuk – 12
Ledyard – 54 Masuk – 22
Foran – 75 Masuk – 0
*Foran wins pool on criteria – most points scored.
Finals
Championship – Foran – 54 Pomperaug – 26
3rd & 4th – Trumbull – 51 Simsbury – 22
5th & 6th – Ledyard – 39 Westhill – 34
7th & 8th – Nonnewaug – 41 Masuk – 28