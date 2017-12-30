Wrestling: Foran Lions win Trumbull Duals

Foran High’s wrestling team took home the Trumbull Duals title on Saturday.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions won Pool B on criteria over Ledyard by having the most points scored in their three matches.

Given the opportunity by rule, Foran left no doubt on the mat with a 54-26 victory over Pool A champion Pomperaug of Southbury in the finals.

Four consecutive pins gave the Lions (8-3) a 24-3 lead over the Panthers (4-2).

Will Mauro pinned in 33 seconds at 132 pounds, Ethan Edmondson in 1:34 at 138, Tyler Stanko in 1:40 at 145 and Ryan Luth in 58 seconds at 152.

Liam Ives (50 seconds at 182), Qasim Khan (3:15 at 195), Orlando Velez (2:59 at 106) and Michael Giordano (1:16 at 120) also won by pinfall. Patrick Rescsanski was awarded a forfeit at heavyweight.

Giordano, Mauro, Stanko and Luth were 4-0 on the day.

Ledyard (L) 41 Foran (F) 35

106 Lowman (L) pinned Velez (F) at 0:46

113 Millbach (L) pinned Joshi (F) at 1:55

120 Giordano (F) pinned Hirschfield (L) at 3:41

126 Miller (L) tech fall Lang (F) 15-0

132 Mauro (F) tech fall Derico (L) 15-0

138 Grim (L) decision over Edmondson (F) 10-8

145 Stanko (F) pinned Barnett (L) at 3:10

152 Luth (F) win by Forfeit

160 Charles (L) decision over Gaul (F) 6-1

170 U Khan (F) pinned Peterson (L) at 0:46

182 Allen (L) pinned Ives (F) at 5:08

195 Q Khan (F) pinned Kinney (L) at 0:41

220 Mackenzie (L) pinned Boyles (F) at 2:23

285 Mullaney (L) pinned Rescsanski (F) at 2:52

Foran (F) 42 Simsbury (S) 35

113 Pera (S) pinned Joshi (F) at 1:12

120 Giordano (F) tech fall Brown (S) 18-3

126 Pryzbeck (S) pinned Lang (F) at 3:44

132 Mauro (F) major decision over Oken (S) 8-0

138 Edmondson (F) pinned Eckett (S) at 2:46

145 Stanko (F) decision over Ariniti (S) 11-6

152 Luth (F) pinned Epstein (S) at 1:27

160 Montgomery (S) pinned Carlson (F) at 5:17

170 U Khan (F) pinned Henry (S) at 1:31

182 Ives (F) pinned Hallenback (S) at 3:29

195 King (S) pinned Q Khan (F) at 2:52

220 Cunningham (S) pinned Boyles (F) at 3:57

285 Rescsanski (F) win by Forfeit

106 Finn (S) tech fall over Velez (F) 15-0

Foran (F) 75 Masuk (M) 0

120 Jordan (F) win by Forfeit

126 Giordano (F) pinned Lariviere (M) at 0:34

132 Mauro (F) major decision over Gambino (M) 10-1

138 Edmondson (F) pinned Mitola (M) at 0:44

145 Stanko (F) decision over Fedorko (M) 3

152 Luth (F) pinned Lindell (M) at 1:32

160 Carlson (F) decision over Minch (M) 14-9

170 U Khan (F) tech fall over Matthews (M) 15-0

182 Ives (F) win by Forfeit

195 Q Khan (F) pinned Pompa (M) at 0:26

220 Boyles (F) pinned Deleo (M) at 1:29

285 Rescsanski (F) win by Forfeit

106 Velez (F) pinned Moretti (M) at 1:14

113 Joshi (F) win by Forfeit

Pool A

Trumbull – 60 Westhill – 19

Trumbull – 51 Pomperaug – 30

Trumbull – 63 Nonnewaug – 18

Pomperaug – 45 Westhill – 34

Pomperaug – 57 Nonnewaug – 19

Westhill – 48 Nonnewaug – 36

Pool B

Ledyard – 41 Foran- 35

Foran – 42 – Simsbury – 35

Simsbury – 37 Ledyard – 30

Simsbury – 61 Masuk – 12

Ledyard – 54 Masuk – 22

Foran – 75 Masuk – 0

*Foran wins pool on criteria – most points scored.

Finals

Championship – Foran – 54 Pomperaug – 26

3rd & 4th – Trumbull – 51 Simsbury – 22

5th & 6th – Ledyard – 39 Westhill – 34

7th & 8th – Nonnewaug – 41 Masuk – 28