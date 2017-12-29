Milford Mirror

Wrestling: Lawmen third at Joe Beler Duals

December 29, 2017

The Jonathan Law wrestling team placed third at the Joe Beler Duals in Milford on Friday.

Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen went 4-1 on the day.

Daniel Hand of Madison (5-0) won the title. Farmington (4-1) was second. Bunnell, Stratford, Notre Dame of Fairfield and Harding filled out the field.

Law 45 ND 27

106: Tegan McCourt (L) FFT

113: No Match

120: Bricoly (ND) Maj Dec Cody Malin

126: Alex Delorio (L) Pin Johnson 2:42

132: Shayne McCourt (L) Pin Stevenson

138: Philian (ND) FFT

145: Massi (ND) FFT

152: Alexi Giantomidis (L) Pin Hughes 1:44

160: Antonio Rosado (L) Pin Door 2:20

170: Ryan Gorman (L) Dec Barber

182: Ronnie Spangler (L) Pin Quintiliani :30

195: Garth (ND) Pin Jones :53

220: Kevin Brocksom (L) Pin Dommilis 5:10

285: Clark (ND) Pin Andrew Berger

 

Law 27 Farmington 45

113: McCourt (L) Pin Karscnic 1:19

120: Ortega (F) Dec Malin

126: Delorio (L) Pin Wallaf 5:22

132: No Match

138; McCourt, S (L) Pin Wolkner 1:42

145: Giantomidis (L) Dec GPO

152: Poporizio (F) Pin Rosado :30

160: Rogalia (F) FFT

170: Lai (F) Pin Gorman 1:34

182: Bartholemew (F) Pin Spangler

195: Brocksom (L) Pin Hunson 2:40

220: Munin (F) FFT

285: Carter (F) Pin Berger :17

106: Wolkner (F) FFT

 

Law 45 Bunnell 18

126: Malin (L) FFT

132: No Match

138: McCourt, S (L) Pin DEMARTEL :54

145: Giantomidis (L) Dec Abner

152: Soares (B) Pin Rosado :48

160: Jack Lawless (L) FFT

170: Romero (B) Pin Gorman 3:48

182: Cruz (B) Pin Spangler :46

195: Brocksom (L) Pin Hall :18

220: No Match

285: Berger (L) FFT

106: McCourt, T (L) FFT

113: No Match

 

Law 66 Stratford 0

132: McCourt, S (L) FFT

138: No Match

145: Giantomidis (L) FFT

152: Lawless (L) Pin Drillon :16

160: Rosado (L) FFT

170: Gorman (L) FFT

182: Spangler (L) FFT

195: Brocksom (L) Pin Manuel 2:46

220: No Match

285: Berger (L) FFT

106: McCourt (L) Pin Meisel :55

113: No Match

120: Gunner Malin (L) Pin Mitchell 2:32

126: Delorio (L) FFT

 

Law 45 Harding 15

138: No Match

145: Giantomidis (L) Dec Allen

152: Lawless (L) FFT

160: Rosado (L) FFT

170: Jackson (H) Pin Gorman :38

182: Spangler (L) FFT

195: No Match

220: Brocksom (L) Pin Stevens :20

285: Michelle (H) Pin Berger :30

106: Reid (H) Dec McCourt,T 10-8

113: No Match

120: Malin (L) FFT

132: Delorio (L) FFT

138: McCourt (L) Pin Reed,X :56

 

Bunnell 36 Harding 24

Notre Dame 51 Bunnell 12

Hand 81 – Bunnell 0

Farmington 54 – Bunnell 30

 

Notre Dame 66 – Stratford 18

Notre Dame 9 – Hand 71

Notre Dame 51 – Harding 10

 

Stratford 13 Hand 72

Stratford 15 Farmington 57

Stratford 30 Harding 24

 

Hand 72 – Harding 6

Hand 55 – Farmington 10

