Wrestling: Lawmen third at Joe Beler Duals

The Jonathan Law wrestling team placed third at the Joe Beler Duals in Milford on Friday.
Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen went 4-1 on the day.
Daniel Hand of Madison (5-0) won the title. Farmington (4-1) was second. Bunnell, Stratford, Notre Dame of Fairfield and Harding filled out the field.
Law 45 ND 27
106: Tegan McCourt (L) FFT
113: No Match
120: Bricoly (ND) Maj Dec Cody Malin
126: Alex Delorio (L) Pin Johnson 2:42
132: Shayne McCourt (L) Pin Stevenson
138: Philian (ND) FFT
145: Massi (ND) FFT
152: Alexi Giantomidis (L) Pin Hughes 1:44
160: Antonio Rosado (L) Pin Door 2:20
170: Ryan Gorman (L) Dec Barber
182: Ronnie Spangler (L) Pin Quintiliani :30
195: Garth (ND) Pin Jones :53
220: Kevin Brocksom (L) Pin Dommilis 5:10
285: Clark (ND) Pin Andrew Berger
Law 27 Farmington 45
113: McCourt (L) Pin Karscnic 1:19
120: Ortega (F) Dec Malin
126: Delorio (L) Pin Wallaf 5:22
132: No Match
138; McCourt, S (L) Pin Wolkner 1:42
145: Giantomidis (L) Dec GPO
152: Poporizio (F) Pin Rosado :30
160: Rogalia (F) FFT
170: Lai (F) Pin Gorman 1:34
182: Bartholemew (F) Pin Spangler
195: Brocksom (L) Pin Hunson 2:40
220: Munin (F) FFT
285: Carter (F) Pin Berger :17
106: Wolkner (F) FFT
Law 45 Bunnell 18
126: Malin (L) FFT
132: No Match
138: McCourt, S (L) Pin DEMARTEL :54
145: Giantomidis (L) Dec Abner
152: Soares (B) Pin Rosado :48
160: Jack Lawless (L) FFT
170: Romero (B) Pin Gorman 3:48
182: Cruz (B) Pin Spangler :46
195: Brocksom (L) Pin Hall :18
220: No Match
285: Berger (L) FFT
106: McCourt, T (L) FFT
113: No Match
Law 66 Stratford 0
132: McCourt, S (L) FFT
138: No Match
145: Giantomidis (L) FFT
152: Lawless (L) Pin Drillon :16
160: Rosado (L) FFT
170: Gorman (L) FFT
182: Spangler (L) FFT
195: Brocksom (L) Pin Manuel 2:46
220: No Match
285: Berger (L) FFT
106: McCourt (L) Pin Meisel :55
113: No Match
120: Gunner Malin (L) Pin Mitchell 2:32
126: Delorio (L) FFT
Law 45 Harding 15
138: No Match
145: Giantomidis (L) Dec Allen
152: Lawless (L) FFT
160: Rosado (L) FFT
170: Jackson (H) Pin Gorman :38
182: Spangler (L) FFT
195: No Match
220: Brocksom (L) Pin Stevens :20
285: Michelle (H) Pin Berger :30
106: Reid (H) Dec McCourt,T 10-8
113: No Match
120: Malin (L) FFT
132: Delorio (L) FFT
138: McCourt (L) Pin Reed,X :56
Bunnell 36 Harding 24
Notre Dame 51 Bunnell 12
Hand 81 – Bunnell 0
Farmington 54 – Bunnell 30
Notre Dame 66 – Stratford 18
Notre Dame 9 – Hand 71
Notre Dame 51 – Harding 10
Stratford 13 Hand 72
Stratford 15 Farmington 57
Stratford 30 Harding 24
Hand 72 – Harding 6
Hand 55 – Farmington 10