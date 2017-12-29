Milford Mirror

Clothespin Trivets: Adult craft at library

There’s always something fun about turning an everyday object into something else entirely.  Wooden clothespins and a glue gun, with a little imagination, can be transformed into beautiful handmade trivets. Add a pop of color with acrylic paint, and you’ll have a decorative item that would look good on any table.   

Clothespin Trivets an adult craft, will take place Thursday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Milford Library. 

All materials and instructions included.

Call 203.783.3292 to register. Class size is limited.

