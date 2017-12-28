Boys basketball: Foran Lions defeat Bullard-Havens

One night after losing to Sheehan High in overtime, the Foran High boys basketball team responded with a 56-47 victory over Bullard-Havens on Thursday for its second win of the season.

Senior captain Todd Gentley led the Lions with 20 points while sophomore John Shannon added 11 points. Tyrese Wright led Bullard-Havens with 15 points.

“It was a quick turnaround from yesterday,” said Foran coach Ian Kirkpatrick. “I was happy with the way my guys responded. We really worked hard for this one so it feels good.”

Gentley, who started the scoring with a three, had seven points in the first quarter for a 12-10 lead.

Victor Rios hit a floater and Tyler Heenan had a layup in the period.

Gentley started the second quarter like he did the first with a three-point play. Although this one was the old fashioned way, a layup and a free throw.

Shannon then laid one in and hit a three to give Foran a 20-13 lead.

Bullard-Havens responded with an 11-6 run on six points from Elijah White, a Wright three-point play and a Malik Lominy jumper.

Shannon scored all six points for Foran, totaling 11 at the half.

“John is a sophomore and he stepped into a starting role for us this year,” Kirkpatrick said. “He’s been doing a great job on both ends of the floor and I’m very happy with the way he’s progressing as a player.”

In the second half, Gentley started things off with a post up basket then Rios then hit a three to make it 31-27.

White answered with a layup before Heenan got a steal and layup to make it 34-29.

The Tigers went on a 7-0 run to take a 36-34 into the fourth quarter.

There were four more lead changes in the opening half of the period.

First Heenan nailed a three to make it 37-36 Foran.

Gentley’s layup tied the game at 39-39 following a Maurice Nelson trey.

Matt Cruz answered White with a layup of his own and a foul shot to make it 42-41 Lions.

Wright laid one in, before Mark Wootton picked an opportune time to get his first points of the game, nailing a three to give Foran the lead.

Cruz followed with two made free throws, before Kirkpatrick took a time out with two minutes remaining.

“I knew that was a crucial point and we weren’t shooting the ball great so I wanted to get T.J. (Gentley) a look on the interior,” Kirkpatrick said. “We were able to get him the ball and convert there and then we made an adjustment with our defense, which I thought really worked out for us down the stretch.”

Gentley followed Cruz with a layup along the baseline with a freebie to boot, making it 50-43.

Lominy then got a layup, as did Nelson but the captain trio of Cruz, Gentley and Heenan all scored in the final minutes to win the game 56-47.

“We’re happy to get our second one, but looking ahead every game is going to be a battle for us,” Kirkpatrick said. “We just have to learn from each game and put our best foot forward.”

Bullard Havens

Tyrese Wright 6 2-5 15 Maurice Nelson 4 0-0 11 Elijah White 5 2-2 12 Malik Loming 3 1-2 7 Rich Edwards 0 2-2 2

Totals: 18 7-11 47.

Foran

Tyler Heenan 4 0-0 9 Mark Wootton 1 0-0 3 Victor Rios 2 1-2 6 Matt Cruz 3 3-3 9 John Shannon 4 0-0 9 Todd Gentley 8 3-3 20

Totals: 22 7-8 56.

Bullard Havens – 10 14 12 11—47

Foran – 12 14 8 22—56

3-pointers: BH—Wright, Nelson 3 ; F—Heenan, Wootton, Rios, Shannon, Gentley