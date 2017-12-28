Girls basketball: Lady Lawmen earn Holiday Classic title

Samara Thacker drained a pair of free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining to secure the Lady Lawmen’s 49-46 victory over Immaculate-Danbury in the finals of the Jonathan Law Holiday Classic on Thursday.

“We kept our composure,” said Thacker, who scored seven of her 15 points in the final period. “We forgot about the score and fought hard to the finish.”

Fallon Andriolas scored 22 points for coach Dan Young’s Lady Lawmen, who improved to 6-0.

Kinsey Jarbo scored 17 points — nine of those markers coming in the fourth quarter.

“Everyone is accountable, but they all rely on each other,” Young said was asked about Law’s tenacious defensive stance. “We really needed that focus the last couple of games.”

Law defeated Branford High, 59-42, in Wednesday’s opening round game. Andriolas scored 16 points and Thacker had 14.

The Immaculate game was tied six times, the final coming on Thacker’s drive through traffic with a minute left in the third period.

That brought the locals back from a four-point deficit.

Andriolas then knocked down her fourth 3-pointer for a 34-31 lead with eight minutes remaining.

Colleen Goodwin’s leaner was bracketed by a pair of Andriolas tallies and Law’s run stretched out to 13-0.

Jarbo rallied the Mustangs back within 41-40 midway through the last stanza.

It was 47-44 when Megan Coyle of Immaculate scored on a put back with 12.6 remaining.

It took a pair of fouls for the Mustangs to reach the seven-foul limit and send Thacker to the stripe, where the junior captain delivered.

Immaculate 13 11 7 15— 46

Jonathan Law 15 9 10 15 — 49

IMMACULATE

Kasey Peralta 1 0-0 2, Caroline Wax 1 1-2 4, Meghan Coyle 2 0-0 4, Marcella Daily 2 0-0 5, Mackenzie O’Rourke 4 0-0 8, Kinsey Jarbo 7 2-2 17, Meghan Schlichtig 2 2-2 6.

Totals: 19 6-8 46

LAW (49)

Samara Thacker 9 3-4 15, Cali Jolley 1 0-0 3, Pam Ellison 0 2-2 2, Fallon Andriolas 8 2-4 22, Colleen Goodwin 3 1-5 7, Erica Boehm 0 0-0 0, Jill Hall 0 0-0 0, Olivia Kowalski 0 0-0 0, Maddie Lula 0 0-0 0

Totals: 18 8-15 49

3-point goals: IMMACULATE (Wax 1, Daily 1); LAW (Andriolas 4, Jolley 1)