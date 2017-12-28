Girls basketball: Foran falls to Branford Hornets

The Foran High girls basketball team dropped a 47-29 decision to Branford High in the Jonathan Law Holiday Classic consolation game on Thursday.

Branford improved to 4-2. Foran is 0-6.

“We’re trying to find consistency on offense with a young team,” Lion coach Bob Asmussen said. “We had open shots that didn’t fall. It wasn’t lack of effort.”

Foran came out for the second half chasing a 28-15 deficit.

The Lions flirted with getting the scoring margin to single digits, but four good looks at the basket never made it through the net.

Jasmine Lord had four points and three rebounds in the frame and Mia Tunucci had three defensive rebounds and blocked a shot.

Branford was limited to a pair of free throws, before Karly King knocked down a corner jumper to beat the buzzer. The Hornets led 33-21 after three.

Jade Lord, Emma Lucas, Tunucci and Jasmine Lord held Branford to one shot per trip and Samantha Inthapanhya assisted on a Jasmine Lord jumper from the right side and Foran was within 35-24 with six minutes to play.

Lucas’ offensive board gave Foran a long possession, but a trio of 3-point tries were off the mark.

The SCC rivals traded baskets the rest of the way.

Jasmine Lord scored 12 points. Jade Lord, Tunucci and Inthapanhya had five points each.

Sophia Araneo scored 18, King 12 and Emma Pierson 10 for Branford.