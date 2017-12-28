Milford Mirror

Obituary: Robert A. Weant, 73, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on December 28, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Robert A. Weant, age 73, of Milford, passed away December 24, 2017.

For the full obituary, directions or to leave condolences, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post A country star born in the Northeast Next Post Girls basketball: Foran falls to Branford Hornets
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress