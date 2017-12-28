Milford Mirror

Boston Post Road land sale goes through for $7.5 million

Site planned for retail, apartments, hotel and police station

By Milford Mirror on December 28, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Pearce Real Estate announced the sale of a 22-acre parcel in Milford. The seller was Jordan Realty LLC, and the buyer was Metro Star Properties, for the price of $7.5 million. Frosty Smith of Pearce Real Estate represented the seller in the transaction.

The 22-acre property includes 1,100 feet of frontage on the Boston Post Road (US Route 1) and 300 feet of frontage on the Connecticut Turnpike (I-95) at the four-way exit/entrance at Exit 36. It is zoned for commercial use. The buyer has programmed four distinct uses for the property, and has received site plan approval from the Milford Planning & Zoning Board for:

  1. Six acres that will be sold to the City of Milford for a new police station.
  2. A 60,000-square foot retail center.
  3. A 110-unit hotel.
  4. 160 residential apartment units.

