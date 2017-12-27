Boys basketball: Lawmen defeat Bethel Wildcats

The Jonathan Law boys basketball team defeated Bethel High, 61-42, on Wednesday.

Coach Jamie Anderson’s Lawmen had three players in double figures as they improved to 2-2.

Conor Creane scored 16 points, Sam Nassar 11 and Diontae Eady 10.

Dean Pettway added eight points, Garrett Tutlis five, Carl Maxwell four, Zane Birks two and Will Contaxis two.

Chris Towey scored 14 points for Bethel (1-2).

The Lawmen outscored the Wildcats 37-12 in the second half.

They held the home team to six points in three of the four quarters.