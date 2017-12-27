Bridges awarded state contract for senior services

Bridges Healthcare, Inc. was recently awarded a multi-year contract from the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to provide assessment and case management services to older adults, age 55+ throughout Central and Southern Connecticut. Bridges was one of five independent, non-profit community providers to receive the contract award in the state.

“We are very pleased to expand our services to the elderly throughout the region,” said Bridges’ CEO and President, Barbara DiMauro. “Bridges’ extensive history of providing outreach and engagement services across the life span well prepares us to administer the DMHAS Senior Outreach and Engagement Program. Additionally, our specific knowledge and experience with seniors who are dealing with behavioral health concerns positions Bridges as experts with regard to this unique population.”

Bridges will use a proactive approach to identify, engage and refer for treatment those older individuals who may receive one or all of the available services, including psychiatric evaluation, medication management, psychotherapy, outreach and engagement and case management. “We will help older adults meet basic needs with stable, affordable housing, energy assistance, and connections with food banks, soup kitchens, medical care, home care agencies, Gamblers Anonymous and treatment for problem gambling,” DiMauro said. “In addition, Bridges will often identify substance abuse and mental health disorders for the first time in an individual’s life, and successfully connect them with appropriate treatment.”

Bridges also refers seniors to the Dorothy Adler Geriatric Assessment Center at Yale.

Through the contract Bridges will serve older adults throughout DMHAS Region 2, which includes: Ansonia, Bethany, Branford, Chester, Clinton, Cromwell, Deep River, Derby, Durham, East Haddam, East Hampton, East Haven, Essex, Guilford, Haddam, Hamden, Killingworth, Lyme, Madison, Meriden, Middlefield, Middletown, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Orange, Portland, Seymour, Shelton, Wallingford, Westbrook, West Haven and Woodbridge.

Established in 1957, Bridges’ mission is to provide a broad range of community-based behavioral health services and to respond effectively to the needs of children, adolescents, adults and families with a comprehensive range of prevention, mental health and addiction recovery programs and primary care services.