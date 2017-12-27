College news: Milford residents make the grade

The announcements below were sent to the Milford Mirror by the individuals or their colleges. College news can be emailed to [email protected]

Adam Streeter of Milford has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester.

Streeter is majoring in Game Art and Animation.

—

Caitlin Prete made the dean’s honor list with straight As and a 3.937 GPA in her first semester for her Master’s in Accounting at Quinnipiac University. In the spring of 2017, Caitlin graduated with her Bachelor’s in Accounting as a Magna Cum Laude at Quinnipiac University. Caitlin is also presently testing for her CPA. Caitlin is interning for Marcum, LLC of New Haven and has been contracted by them, full time, starting the summer of 2018.

—

Dennis Sweeney of Milford was among 16 first-year students who led book discussions at Scranton area libraries as part of a first-year seminar course at The University of Scranton.

Sweeney, a computer science major, led group discussions on the novel Gilead.

—

Nick Williams, of Milford, is traveling during winter break on a Union College mini term.

Williams, a member of the Class of 2018 majoring in bioengineering, is completing the New Zealand Mini Term, studying electric power development and environmental management covering technical, economic, environmental and sociopolitical issues.

—

The theatre program at Eastern Connecticut State University presented the holiday classic “Little Women” from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3. The play took place in the intimate venue of Eastern’s DelMonte Bernstein Studio Theatre, with a special emphasis on being “sensory-friendly” for audience members with spectrum disorders. Among the participants was Onyae Randall of Milford, who was an assistant stage manager. Randall majors in theatre.

—

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Milford’s Emily O’Leary graduated from Emerson College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Arts Production.

—

Music students at Eastern Connecticut State University presented “Sounds of the Season” on Dec. 6, a concert designed to capture the beauty of the winter season. The instrumental performance featured the Eastern Wind Ensemble and Concert Band, and occured in the Concert Hall of the Fine Arts Instructional Center. Among the student musicians was Sol Hartwell of Milford, who majors in Health Sciences and played in the Concert Band. Hartwell plays clarinet in the ensemble.

—

Goodwin College announces that 731 students achieved Dean’s List status for the Summer 2017 session. Among them are Milford residents Krissi Kawejsza, Brianna Longley, Laura O’Brien, Jacquelyn O’Connor and Evis Trim.

—

Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its list of students for the fall 2017 semester. Among the new students are:

Tiffany Carlson. Carlson’s major is Exploratory Social Sciences.

Emily Casey. Casey’s major is Psychology.

Molly Champagne. Champagne’s major is Health Sciences.

Kayla Coppola. Coppola’s major is Liberal Studies.

Ryan Enders. Enders’s major is Health Sciences.

Lexi Fisk. Fisk’s major is Exploratory Prof. Studies.

Nicholas Foss. Foss’s major is Exploratory Social Sciences.

Christopher Haase. Haase’s major is Business Administration.

Bianca Hanania. Hanania’s major is Exploratory Social Sciences.

Sarah Luzzi. Luzzi’s major is Exploratory Social Sciences.

Lauren Notholt. Notholt’s major is Sport & Leisure Management.

Alexa O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan’s major is Liberal Studies.

Tyler Stein. Stein’s major is Criminology.