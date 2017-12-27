Judy Keeler is December employee of month

Judy Keeler, a technical assistant in the city’s finance department, has been named Employee of the Month for December.

She was chosen because of her positive attitude, strong customer service and teamwork.

“Judy has always worked in the MIS division of the finance department,” city officials said in announcing the award.

She began her employment as a part-time keypunch operator clerk on Nov. 16, 1981 and remained in that position until Oct. 1, 1984, when she left her employment for a brief period of time. Keeler returned to her same position on March 11, 1985, and subsequently, on Nov. 6, 1991, she was upgraded to leader-data entry and began working full-time.

Next, on July 1, 2000, Judy’s position was upgraded to GIS Clerk. On July 1, 2010, her position was once again upgraded to her current position of Tech Assistant/Clerk A.

“Judy is an essential member of the team charged with the responsibility of processing the weekly payroll for all city employees,” states an announcement about the award. “She is an integral, key member of the Affordable Care Act reporting process. Judy manages the city website, posting updates and information pertaining to all city departments.”

Co-workers say Keeler is a vital resource for all payroll related questions, always willing to assist other departments keying entries to the as400 program.

“Her dedicated service and professionalism are greatly appreciated by her co-workers in the MIS division as well as each and every city department,” city officials said.