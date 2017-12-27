Duo releases album ‘The Water and the Woods’

It all began with the movie “Once,” a film about two musicians who randomly meet and go on to make beautiful music together.

The title refers to the many talented artists the filmmaker knew who put off their careers by saying they would pursue their art “once” they got this or that sorted out, but never succeeded because they put it off too long.

In April 2017, drummer Anthony Paolucci described the film to then coworker, piano/vocalist Kate Mirabella, who felt inspired to go out the following day, purchase an electric piano, and begin writing what would ultimately be their first album. By the end of June 2017, only two months after the pair first performed together at an open mic event, the album was ready for production.

According to their website, Passing Strange was born from the “shadowy folds of human emotion, a passion for music, love, freedom and truth. The musical stylings of this duo are laced in jazz, bedazzled in blues, and brewed in a vat of vintage rock. Mirabella’s lyrics are both haunting and poignant, taking listeners to a dark and sometimes frightening place. Yet her songs can also be uplifting, providing those burdened by emotional hardship with a profound message of hope, most noticeably on the song ‘We’re Here’.”

This month, Passing Strange released The Water And The Woods, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit organization To Write Love On Her Arms (twloha.com).

“When Kate and I decided to record an album, we both knew right away that we wanted to donate a portion of the sales to a charity that was very meaningful to us,” said Paolucci. “We each have friends and family who suffer from issues like depression and addiction, and To Write Love On Her Arms is an organization strongly supported by many artists in the music industry — Paramore, A Day To Remember, and Panic! at the Disco, to name a few.”

To Write Love On Her Arms is a movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury and suicide.

To learn more about Passing Strange, visit their website: anthonypaolucci.wixsite.com/passingstrange.