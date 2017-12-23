Boys hockey: Milford loses lead, game to Trumbull

The Milford co-op boys high school hockey team scored twice in the opening period and carried a 2-1 lead into the third, before falling 3-2 to Trumbull at Milford Ice Pavilion on Saturday.

Coach Sal Follo’s Indians fell to 1-2 and Trumbull improved to 1-1.

Brett Pisani and Jake Burwell scored just 38 seconds apart early in the first.

Matt Gilebbi assisted Burwell’s tally, making it 2-0 just 3:52 into the contest.

Trumbull’s Jack McLean notched the lone second-period net-finder, on the power play.

Matt Mocker and Owen Finnegan scored in the third to lift the Eagles to the comeback win in this penalty-filled contest.

“Certainly, we had a good start. But then penalties. Penalties hurt us, untimely penalties,” Follo said

There are 22 lines designated for penalties on the scoresheet, and those lines don’t usually come close to filling up. On Saturday, however, scorekeeper/public address announcer Alan Longley actually had to add a 23rd line.

The whistles were pretty much even, with Milford whistled for a dozen calls and Trumbull for 11.

A pair of cross checking calls against Milford put Follo’s team down two skaters late in the second period, with the Indians protecting a 2-1 lead.

“When we were down two guys we were wearing out the penalty killing unit out there, Follo said.

The coach was pleased with the penalty killing of Gilebbi, Burwell and Jason Lavallee, especially during that 5-on-3 kill.

The Indians, seeking to tie the score, canceled out a pair of Trumbull penalties in the final five minutes.

“When it’s a close game like that we really need to maintain our composure,” Follo said. “It’s just unacceptable.”

Trumbull coach Greg Maxey said, “It was not great hockey for either team. Both teams took a lot of poorly-timed penalties.”

Milford goaltender Derek Ouellette made 18 saves, including some tough ones on breakaways and in-close chances.

Leo Thanasoulis made 24 saves for the Eagles, and came up with equally impressive stops.

Aside from the penalties, Follo was happy with his team’s play.

“It’s not for lack of effort. It’s growing pains,” Follo said. “We really did play well. We’ve just got to come back and regroup.”