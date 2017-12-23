Milford Mirror

Girls basketball: Foran Lions fall to Guilford

By Milford Mirror on December 23, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Foran High girls basketball team dropped a 53-49 decision at Guilford High on Friday.

Jasmine Lord scored 18 points to lead the way for coach Bob Asmussen and his Lions.

Mia Tunucci scored 15 points and Jade Lord nine.

Guilford 53

King 4-4-4-16 Danahar 0-2-5-2 Linell 0-0-0-0 McDermott 5-3-4-15 Hyman 3-0-0-6 Leiby 3-0-0-7 Hedge 1-0-0-3 Petra 3-0-0-6 Totals 19-9-13-53

Foran 49

Heenan 1-3-3-5 Inthapanhya 0-2-2-2 Loewenberg 0-0-0-0 Jasmine Lord 7-2-4-18 Tunucci 7-1-2-15 Lucas 0-0-0-0 Jade Lord 4-1-1-9 Totals : 19-9-12-49

3-point goals G: King 4, Leiby, Hedge Foran: Jasmine Lord 2

Guilford 12-14-15-12-53

Foran 11-8-13-17-49

Guilford 3-0 Foran 0-4

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Foran loses to Guilford High
  2. Girls basketball: Lions fall to Hamden
  3. Girls basketball: Lions defeat Branford Hornets, 44-34
  4. Softball: Foran qualifies for state’s behind Prete’s gem

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Guilford defeats Law Next Post HAN's Top Stories of 2017
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress