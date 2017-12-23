Girls basketball: Foran Lions fall to Guilford

The Foran High girls basketball team dropped a 53-49 decision at Guilford High on Friday.
Jasmine Lord scored 18 points to lead the way for coach Bob Asmussen and his Lions.
Mia Tunucci scored 15 points and Jade Lord nine.
Guilford 53
King 4-4-4-16 Danahar 0-2-5-2 Linell 0-0-0-0 McDermott 5-3-4-15 Hyman 3-0-0-6 Leiby 3-0-0-7 Hedge 1-0-0-3 Petra 3-0-0-6 Totals 19-9-13-53
Foran 49
Heenan 1-3-3-5 Inthapanhya 0-2-2-2 Loewenberg 0-0-0-0 Jasmine Lord 7-2-4-18 Tunucci 7-1-2-15 Lucas 0-0-0-0 Jade Lord 4-1-1-9 Totals : 19-9-12-49
3-point goals G: King 4, Leiby, Hedge Foran: Jasmine Lord 2
Guilford 12-14-15-12-53
Foran 11-8-13-17-49
Guilford 3-0 Foran 0-4