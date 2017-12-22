Wrestling: Law’s youth bolsters talented returnees

The Jonathan Law wrestling team ran into a seasoned Xavier of Middletown squad on Wednesday and fell short by a 52-24 final. The Lawmen won five matches to nine for the undefeated Falcons.

Kevin Brocksom (220 pounds) in 16 seconds and Tegan McCourt (106 pounds) in 38 seconds scored pins for coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen.

Aisaiah Rodriguez (138 pounds) earned a technical fall 18-1.

Shayne McCourt (132 pounds) earned five team points via technical fall 17-1.

Alexi Giantomidis (150 pounds) shortened his match with a 15-0 tech fall victory.

“We do have some seniors, but some of them have been injured in their career and come into the season with just two years experience,” Schoonmaker said. “We finished the dual meet season at 18-12 last year.

We are progressing quite well, with faster paced more scripted practices to emphasize technique. We are a small team by numbers, but hard working and I feel we are capable of attaining some if not all of our goals.”

He is excited about the youth of the Lawmen and he feels that the work in progress will continue.

Law doesn’t come into the season empty handed, as it returns senior captains Rodriguez, Giantomidis and Brocksom.

Brockson and junior Shayne McCourt were runners-up in Clas M a year ago.

“Our strength is in the lower weights,” Schoonmaker said. “I think our biggest challenge is staying healthy. Brocksom and McCourt not only want to win Class titles this year, but have aspirations of State Open titles as well.”

He sees Tegan McCourt as a possible State Open qualifier, with Marco Acorda (152/160) another talented wrestler who is gearing up to reach the postseason meets.

The Lawmen will rely on Tyler Francoeur (120) and Gunther Malin (182) to solidify the lineup. Easton Malin and Cody Malin are freshman, who come in with experience from the Milford Indians youth program.

“Cody is an extremely hard worker and has come in with goals for himself which is refreshing,” said Schoonmaker. “He will be one to watch this year, but especially down the road.

“I was teammates with Cody’s father (Jeremy) for three years in high school. I’m also friends with Easton and his brother Gunner’s father as well, so it’s nice to have them in the program.”

Law placed seventh in Class M last year led by Brocksom (195), Shane McCourt (126), Giantomidis (fourth, 138) and Rodriguez (sixth, 138).

The Lawmen will take on Ellis Tech next Wednesday.