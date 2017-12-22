Wrestling: Foran pins way past Shelton Gaels

Foran High’s wrestling team visited Southern Connecticut Conference rival Shelton and posted a 49-21 victory on Wednesday night.

The Lions won five bouts via pin fall on their way to a 2-0 start to the dual meet campaign; Shelton fell to 1-1.

“I think everybody wrestled pretty hard today,” Foran coach David Esposito said.

Mike Giordano pinned Ayyan Mumtaz in 1:09 to score six points in the 120 pound weight division victory.

At 132 Theodore Mauro went into the third period, before pinning Sean Rago in 5:05. Mauro had four takedowns, two near falls and a reversal during the match.

In the 138 division, Ethan Edmondson took on Colin Mengold and won an 8-1 decision.

Mike Rees earned a 4-2 decision over Mike Monaco at 145.

At 152, Ryan Luth, after a trio of takedowns, pinned Liam Saranich in just 45 seconds.

At 160, Ronnie Gaul scored a 7-0 decision over William Stanske. Gaul had a takedown and three near-fall points for a 5-0 lead after one period. He added two points on a third period reversal.

At 170. Umer Khan pinned Anthony Rosa in 3:27. Khan had a pair of takedowns and two near-fall points before ending things in the second period.

Nolan Bannon won via the forfeit at 182.

Foran 220 pounder Phillip Boyles pinned Nathan Morissey in 1:54 after a takedown.

In the heavyweight division, sophomore Patrick Rescsanski earned a 12-2 major decision over fellow sophomore Isaiah DeLoatch.

After seizing a 2-0 lead after one period on a takedown, Rescsanski had a two-point takedown, two near-fall points, and a two-point reversal, plus a point on a penalty in an eventful second period.

DeLoatch escaped being pinned in the middle period and scored two on a reversal. Rescsanski added five third-period points on penalties and a reversal.

Rescsanski weighs about 225, putting him at a disadvantage he is able to overcome with skill and effort.

“It’s hard to give up sixty pounds, but he wrestled really well today, “Esposito said. “I was proud of him. That bodes well for the season, because most of the guys he’s going to go up against will be bigger.”

Esposito is pleased with the efforts of his younger grapplers, including Edmondson, a freshman.

“If they step up we’re going to have a tough lineup to beat every day,” he said.

Luth, a senior and New England champion, is one of many Lions with plenty of experience.

“We’ve got a nice mix,” Esposito said.

“This is one of the top ten teams in the state. They’re deep in every weight class. They are a quality program,” Shelton coach Bill Maloney said of Foran.

Esposito attributes his team’s high level of wrestling to its competitiveness within the team.

“We have a deep team. There’s a lot of competition in the room, so when they come out here they’re battle tested from practice,” Esposito said.