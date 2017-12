Edward Platonov set a pair of school records when the Jonathan Law boys swim team lost 99-88 to Shelton High on Thursday.

Platonov’s time of 2:06.31 in the 200 intermediate medley broke the old mark set in 1980 by Don Duncan.

The freshman took over the top spot in the 100 butterfly, as his time of 58.21 bettered Duncan’s record from 1979.

Daniel Dormez, Carson Carr, Andrew Frenzel and Bruno Sequera and won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:50.43.