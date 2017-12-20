Girl Scouts of CT thanks volunteers, supporters and members

To the Editor:

In the spirit of the holiday, I wanted to personally thank all of those who make Girl Scouting possible for the 30,000 Girl Scouts in Connecticut. From our hardworking volunteers and parents who bring Girl Scouting to each girl to our incredible donors and supporters: Thank you!! You know that you are fueling the pipeline of future women leaders who will work for a better world for us all.

Girl Scouts provides the best leadership experiences for girls. At Girl Scouts, girls have the opportunity to leave the academic and social pressures of school and enter a safe, all-girl environment where they aren’t afraid to take the lead or raise their hand. Girl Scouts is, and remains to be, the longest-standing, one-of-a-kind leadership development program for girls, with proven results.

From the age of 5 to 17, girls develop into successful, confident, and civic-minded adults who strive to make lasting change in their communities. From earning patches and badges to earning the highest awards in Girl Scouting: Bronze, Silver, and Gold, our girls are out in their communities tackling issues that matter, and making a sustainable impact. Since 2007, over 600 Girl Scouts in Connecticut have earned the highest honor — the Gold Award — and nationally, only six percent of Girl Scouts have earned this highest honor. In Connecticut, our girls launch “Go Green!” programs in their schools; they build free little pantries for those in need; they travel to Uganda and build a preschool program for children and families; and most importantly, they learn that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

With over 100 years of experience, Girl Scouts is the best choice for girls. We offer outdoor adventure and activities for girls with a number of our properties across the state, including seven day camps and one resident camp. We recently introduced 23 new STEM and outdoor badges, and provide programming in robotics, rocketry, and programming. Every girl is unique and special, and Girl Scouts provides them programming so they can thrive, reach their personal potentials, and hold up half the sky.

And they can only hold up half the sky by experiencing state-of-the-art, time-tested programming like Girl Scouts. Single-gender learning works, and gives girls the opportunity to try things that might scare them if they were in a classroom with boys, like STEM or leadership roles. With Girl Scouts, there are no boundaries — just a sisterhood of your best friends in the entire world and caring role models who will guide you every step of the way.

The need for female leadership is urgent, and Girl Scouts offers girls and young women the tools they need to succeed. Join us again in 2018 as we empower every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) ™ to take the Lead like a Girl Scout. To learn more, visit gsofct.org.

Happy Holidays!

Warmly,

Mary Barneby, CEO of Girl Scouts of Connecticut