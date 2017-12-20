Boys basketball: Jonathan Law drops decision to North Haven

Jonathan Law’s boys basketball team lost to North Haven, 63-55, on Tuesday.
Diontae Eddy scored 21 points and Conor Creane had 13 for the Lawmen (1-1).
Jake Lafond scored 20 points for North Haven (1-0).
Law
Diontae Eady 8 5-7, 21 Conor Creane 5 0-0, 13 Sam Nassar 3 0-0, 7 Zane Birks 1 0-0, 2 Dean Pettway 0 0-0, 0 Jon Vitale 2 0-0 5, Will Contaxis 1 0-0, 2 Carl Maxwell 1 3-4, 5.
Totals: 21 8-11, 55.
North Haven
Zach Pincince 0 0-0, 0 Jared Sancho 4 3-5, 11 Jake Lafond 8 2-5, 20 RJ Hager 2 2-2, 8 Ethan Okuwousa 9 0-1, 20 Dave Christophoro 0 0-0, 0 Mike Collins 0 0-0, 0 Bryce Charney 0 0-0, 0 Jaylen Watson 1 1-2, 3 Justin Shea 0 1-4, 1
Totals: 23 9-19 63.
Law 5 16 18 16—55
North Haven 16 9 19 19—63
3-pointers: L—Creane 3, Nassar 1, Vitale 1; NH—Lafond 2, Hager 2, Okuwousa 1