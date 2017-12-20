Milford Mirror

Boys basketball: Jonathan Law drops decision to North Haven

By Milford Mirror on December 20, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Jonathan Law’s boys basketball team lost to North Haven, 63-55, on Tuesday.

Diontae Eddy scored 21 points and Conor Creane had 13 for the Lawmen (1-1).

Jake Lafond scored 20 points for North Haven (1-0).

Law

Diontae Eady 8 5-7, 21  Conor Creane 5 0-0, 13  Sam Nassar 3 0-0, 7  Zane Birks 1 0-0, 2 Dean Pettway 0 0-0, 0 Jon Vitale 2 0-0 5, Will Contaxis 1 0-0, 2 Carl Maxwell 1 3-4, 5.

Totals: 21 8-11, 55.

North Haven

Zach Pincince 0 0-0, 0 Jared Sancho 4 3-5, 11 Jake Lafond 8 2-5, 20 RJ Hager 2 2-2, 8 Ethan Okuwousa 9 0-1, 20 Dave Christophoro 0 0-0, 0 Mike Collins 0 0-0, 0 Bryce Charney 0 0-0, 0 Jaylen Watson 1 1-2, 3 Justin Shea 0 1-4, 1

Totals: 23 9-19 63.

Law 5 16 18 16—55

North Haven 16 9 19 19—63

3-pointers: L—Creane 3, Nassar 1, Vitale 1; NH—Lafond 2, Hager 2, Okuwousa 1

