P&Z narrowly approved brewery, but it’s a go

By a 7-1 vote, the Planning and Zoning Board (P&Z) narrowly approved an application to allow Tribus Beer to operate a brewery with a related pub and patio at 100 Raton Drive. The board’s vote at its Dec. 19 meeting approved a special exception, which requires seven or more votes to pass. Two board members were absent and board member Carl Moore voted against the proposal.

Speaking in favor of the plan, board vice chairman Jim Quish said, “Every restaurant or bar in the city is in a neighborhood.”

His comments were in reference to opposition from adjacent neighbors who had asked the board at the Dec. 5 public hearing to deny the application out of concern the pub and patio would disrupt their quality of life.

Quish said, “This brewery and brewpub is more like a winery. I think it would be an asset for the city.”

In contrast, Moore said, “I don’t believe in alcohol or anything good coming from alcohol. It will not bode well… something bad is likely to happen.”

In his final meeting, board member Michael Dolan said, “I personally think it is a great project for Milford.”

The brewery portion of the meeting was filmed by two television stations, indicating a wider interest in the project.