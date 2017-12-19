Boys basketball: Foran High loses to Amity Spartans

The Foran High boys basketball team fell to Amity High, 61-42, on Tuesday.
Todd Gentley scored 15 points to lead Foran.
Tyler Thomas scored 34 points for the Spartans.
Amity
Jack Nolan 4 2-2 10 James Van Hise 1 1-2 3 Sebastain Formica 0 2-2 2 Marc Chados 1 0-0 2 Joe Benedetti 1 0-0 2 Tyler Thomas 12 1-2 34 Brian Curtin 1 0-0 3 Chris Bierezowicz 2 0-3 5
Totals: 22 – 6-10 61
Foran
Victor Rios 1 0-0 3 Anthony Davis 2 0-0 4 Matt Cruz 4 4-7 13 John Shannon 3 0-0 7 Todd Gentley 7 1-2 15
Totals – 17 5-9 42
Amity – 12 24 9 16 – 61
Foran – 17 5 12 8 – 42
3-pointers: A – Thomas 9, Curtin, Bierezowicz; F- Rios, Cruz, Shannon