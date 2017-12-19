Milford Mirror

Boys basketball: Foran High loses to Amity Spartans

By Milford Mirror on December 19, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Foran High boys basketball team fell to Amity High, 61-42, on Tuesday.

Todd Gentley scored 15 points to lead Foran.

Tyler Thomas scored 34 points for the Spartans.

Amity   

Jack Nolan 4 2-2 10  James Van Hise 1 1-2 3  Sebastain Formica 0 2-2 2  Marc Chados 1 0-0 2 Joe Benedetti 1 0-0 2 Tyler Thomas 12 1-2 34  Brian Curtin 1 0-0 3 Chris Bierezowicz 2 0-3 5

Totals: 22 – 6-10 61

Foran

Victor Rios 1 0-0 3  Anthony Davis 2 0-0 4  Matt Cruz 4 4-7 13 John Shannon 3 0-0 7  Todd Gentley  7 1-2 15

Totals – 17 5-9 42

Amity – 12  24  9  16 – 61

Foran – 17 5 12  8 – 42

3-pointers: A – Thomas 9, Curtin, Bierezowicz; F- Rios, Cruz, Shannon

