The Milford co-op boys ice hockey team lost to the Redhawks, 5-1, on Tuesday.

The Redhawks scored three goals in the first period and two in the second.

Jake Burwell, assisted by Rich Carino and Ryan Ahearn scored at the 5:40 mark of the third period.

Milford’s Derek Ouellette made 30 saves in the first 15:33.

A.J. Bolduc made 31 stops the rest of the way.

Redhawk goalie Spencer Flynn made 11 saves.