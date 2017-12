Jonathan Law’s boys swim team lost to Amity High, 88-74, on Monday.

Law’s Edward Platanov was first in the 200 freestyle (1:53.17) for coach Asli Kizavul.

Justin Goglia won the backstroke in 1:01.57.

Jack Pincus-Coyle was first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:23.11.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Bruno Sequera, Daniel Dormez, Carson Carr and Jack Iaffaldano placed first in 1:57.22.

Goglia, Andrew Silva, Pincus-Coyle and Platonov won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:58.52.