Jonathan Law stands out at Hillhouse Invitational

By Milford Mirror on December 18, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Jonathan Law indoor track teams competed at the Hillhouse Invitational this past weekend.

“Over fifty teams were there, it was like a mini-State Open,” coach Joe Beler said. “All the big teams in the state were there.

“Alex Pratcher took second place with a run of 6.74 in the 55 meter dash and Nahiem Washington was first in the 55 for freshmen with a 7.09.

“Our 4×200 team of Washington,Alex Lazar, Ethan Saley and Pratcher took fourth with a time of 1:37.51.

“Justin Abe took fifth in the shot put and Matt Marino was fifth in the 600.

“Gina Boccamazzo  (shot put), Shawna Winter (shot put), Andrew Paulus (shot put), Sheldon Gargano (shot put) and Jocelyn Wirth (55-meter dash) also qualified for states.”

 

