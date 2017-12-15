Girls basketball: Foran Lions lose to Shelton High

The Foran High girls basketball team kept climbing back, only to have Shelton High respond when the visiting Gaelettes defeated the Lions, 41-37, in an SCC matchup at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium on Friday.

“We gave up too many offensive rebounds,” Foran coach Bob Asmussen said. “When shots aren’t falling, you have to be patient. We had too many turnovers and lost our composure (late).”

The Lions tied the game for the fourth and final time at 29-all on a pair of free throws from Jade Lord.

That came with 4:56 remaining, but Shelton went on its third extended run of the contest to take a 36-29 lead into a timeout at the 2:11 mark.

Foran’s Lauren Heenan followed in transition to score on a put back, and Jasmine Lord was rewarded for a strong drive to the basket with a brace of made free throws to make it 36-33.

Shelton’s Reem Abdel-Hack hit a free throw, but Mia Tunucci rebounded the second shot and Foran had possession.

A pair of unforced turnovers stopped any momentum switch and Shelton’s Leah Vohra hit three free throws in the final minute to stretch her team’s advantage to 40-37 with 19.9 left on the clock.

Jasmine Lord and Jade Lord each tallied a basket down the stretch.

“It’s the first week of the season,” said Shelton coach Joe Cavallaro. “When you’re making shots the game looks great; when you’re missing shots the game looks ugly. Tonight, both teams were missing shots.

“We did a better job attacking with the ball in the second half. I thought two of our sophomores, Leah Vohra (guard) and Reen Abdel-Hack (center) did a good job. It’s a big adjustment from junior varsity to varsity. We held our composure.”

Shelton 41

Resto 2-0-0-4 Joyce 0-0-0-0 Vohra 6-3-6-15 Boles 3-3-6-9 Howard 1-2-2-4 Haek 3-1-3-7 Gaboin 0-0-0-0 O’Conner 1-0-0-2

Totals: 16-9-17-41

Foran 37

Heenan 4-0-0-11 Inthapanhya 0-0-2-0 Loewenberg 0-0-0-0 Jasmine Lord 2-4-6-8 Tunucci 2-3-6-9 Lucas 0-0-0-0 Jade Lord 3-3-6-9 Totals : 11-10-20-37

3-point goals S:None Foran: Heenan 3, Tunucci 2,

Fouled out: S: Joyce, Resto Foran: None

Record: Shelton 2-0 Foran 0-2