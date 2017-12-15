Fallom Andriolas leads Law past Sacred Heart Academy

Junior guard Fallon Andriolas poured in 23 points, including a trio of 3-pointers and picked up 11 rebounds on Friday night, as the Jonathan Law High girls basketball team won its second straight game of the season with a 59-35 Southern Connecticut Conference victory over Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden.

“They were battling us pretty well in their half-court offense and we weren’t able to break the game open until we got away from our man-to-man defense and went with a zone and some half-court pressure,” said Law coach Dan Young. “Once we were able to run some, use our quickness to our advantage and get our shooting game going, we were alright.”

Fellow juniors Cali Jolley and Samara Thacker added 12 points apiece and Law gradually pulled away in the second quarter to eventually lead 31-24 at halftime.

It was the second double-double of the year for Andriolas, who had 24 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday when Law defeated Brookfield 65-60.

The Sharks, who were playing their season opener, got 14 points from Elena Farquharson.

Law has games next week at Lyman Hall of Wallingford on Tuesday before travelling to Bridgeport on Thursday to meet Harding High.

Sacred Heart Academy (35)

Ally Kirck 1 0-2 2, Emily C 1 2-2 5, Claire V. 1 0-0 2, Siobhan L 0 1-2 1, Molly C 1 0-2 2, Gabby K 2 2-2 7, Elena F. 6 3-4 16

Totals: 10 8-12 35

Law (59)

Samara Thacker 5 2-2 12, Cali Jolley 4 3-6 12, Pam Ellison 2 2-2 6, Fallon Andriolas 9 1-1 23, Colleen Goodwin 0 2-4 2, Erica Boehm 0 0-0 0, Jill Hall 0 1-2 1, Olivia Kowalski 1 0-0 3, Maddie Lula 0 0-0 0

Totals: 21 11-17 59

3-point goals: Sacred Heart (Emily C 1, Gabby K 1, Elena F 1); Law (Andriolas 4, Jolley 1, Kowalski)

Records: Sacred Heart 0-1, Law 2-0.