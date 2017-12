USCG Aux 24-3 is holding an About Boating Safety class Jan. 13, 2018, at 8 a.m., at One Helwig Street, Milford.

Successful completion of this 8 hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and personal watercraft (PWC).

Cost is $60. Walk-ins welcome.

Information: 860-663-5505, [email protected]