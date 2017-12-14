Curtain Call: Nuncrackers are better than ever

Seven Angels Theatre, Waterbury: “Nunsense” fans rejoice. Remember “Nunsense,” the first nun sensation musical by Dan Goggin, which starred Semina DeLaurentis — Seven Angels artistic director? Well, in that episode, Sister Amnesia finally realized that she won a fortune. Since then the nuns were able to build a cable access studio in the basement of the convent and are about to present their first TV special, a Christmas musical, called “Nuncrackers.”

What makes this production so good is that it features what some of the nuns audiences have seen and loved before. It also features the ever impressive and super talented Tom Chute as Father Virgil. Add to this Mount Saint Helen’s most talented students, and a visit from that magical man with a white fluffy beard who dresses in red and comes to town each Christmas. This is a holiday gift for all who attend because there’s something new and fresh about the show.

Directed by James Donohue and Semina DeLaurentis, the pace seems more lively and more upbeat. It could also be that this cast of nuns really meshes well or that the set just looks like Christmas as soon as you see it with its giant gift boxes. There are even gingerbread men painted on the windows. Everything about this show seems to say “Merry Christmas.” The children in the cast also add to the holiday spirit. Some of these gifted young thespians already have clocked in 15-17 area productions under their belts and their poise shows it.

Some holiday songs like “Santa’s Little Teapot,” “Twelve Days Prior to Christmas” and “A Carnival Christmas” are guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit. “The Christmas Box” is a beautiful number sung by Tom Chute that will inspire you to put one of these boxes under your tree this year, no matter what your financial situation. Without a doubt, there’s plenty of nun-fun in this show. Father Virgil played by Tom Chutes also gets in on the action as he promotes a “brick solid” fruit cake that had many in the audience laughing out loud.

The cast consists of Michelle Gotay, Cat Heidel, Cathy Wilcox-Sturmer, Marcia Maslo, Tom Chute, Grace Altenburger, Angelina Emanuel, Ian Kindt, Zoe Kindt, Julia Mehlin, Michael Meier, Zachary Petrarca, Gabrielle Saucier, Julia Thies, Nicole Thomas and Tim Cleary.

TJ Thompson played piano and also conducted the musicians Mark Ryan on Drums and Sean Lewis/Jonathan Barney on Synthesizer.

This holiday event plays through Dec. 17. Box office: 203-757-4676.

Joanne Greco Rochman is a founder and former member of the Connecticut Critics Circle and is an active member in The American Theatre Critics Association. She welcomes comments. Contact: [email protected]