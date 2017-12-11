Police release photo of car break-in suspects

Milford Mirror

By Milford Mirror on December 11, 2017 in Police & Fire · 2 Comments

Police are trying to identify these men in connection with thefts from cars in Milford.

The Milford Police Department is investigating several auto thefts and car break-ins in Milford. Security video images were captured when the suspects used stolen credit cards taken from a vehicle in Milford. The cards were used at Champs Sports at the Connecticut Post Mall, and at a Gulf Gas Station in New Haven.

Police said the suspects were using a small gray four-door sedan with a sunroof when they used the stolen credit card at a New Haven McDonald’s at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 8. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Milford Detective Steve Noss at 203-783-4765, [email protected] or Detective Gillian Gallagher at 203-783-4762, [email protected]

  • tmc

    Totally shocked how they look; never would’ve guessed!

    • Jr

      Funny, they don’t look anything like the Milford guy they caught breaking into cars behind the library 2 months ago?

