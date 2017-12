Three people from Staten Island, N.Y., were arrested Dec. 2 after reportedly trying to use counterfeit money at Sears in Milford.

Police said Christina Gallo, 18; Geenamarie Gallo, 23, and Kevon Parker, 21, were charged with forgery after they were found with fraudulent $100, $50 and $20 bills.

Christina Gallo was also accused of being in possession of marijuana.

They are scheduled to appear in court Dec. 26.