P&Z postpones application for Raton Drive brewery

By Thomas Ebersold on November 27, 2017 in News · 1 Comments

The Planning and Zoning Board postponed until its Dec. 5 meeting the public hearing for a proposed brewing operation with an associated pub and patio at 100 Raton Drive. Tribus Beer of Milford has applied to the P&Z for a special exception for a brewery with a pub and patio.

The board postponed the hearing at the applicant’s request because the board had only six members at the Nov. 8 meeting with three members out sick and another not available that evening. Sulkis explained that special exception applications require at least seven members to be present.

The meeting started with the board unanimously electing Carl S. Moore as its temporary chairman for the meeting due to the absence of Chairman Scott Marlow and Vice Chairman Jim Quish.

When Moore announced that the Tribus hearing was postponed, a woman in the audience called out loudly several times, asking him to name the absent board members. The last time she made the request, Moore said if she continued, he could have her removed from the auditorium.

Later on in the meeting, Sulkis named the four absent members, who were Marlow, Quish, John Grant, and Richard Varrone.

 

  • MarkH

    Businesses and uses come and go. If things don’t change, the community stagnates. Some changes are good, others not so much. For those who want the good old days, be reminded that the “Good Old Days” had horse and buggys, manure in the street, cholera and TB in the hospitals. New housing comes and old housing is either renewed or removed. Same with businesses. You avoid mixing chemical plants and fat rendering businesses with housing and churches….That is what Zoning if for. Postwar America had multiple generations living under one roof…that was dense housing. For those against change, I suggest they wander back to their caves, teepees and quonset huts…then again, things changed to build the subdivisions in which the complainers reside…

