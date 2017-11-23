Lawmen rally past Lions, advance to state playoffs

The Jonathan Law football team ended Foran’s 10-year stranglehold on the Mayor’s Trophy and earned itself a berth in the CIAC Class M state playoffs with a comeback 34-28 win over the Lions before a crowd estimated at 3,700 at Lawmen Stadium on Thanksgiving.
Two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the last a 14-yard run by Mike Plaskon with 57 seconds remaining, completed the task for coach Erik Larka’s Lawmen in Foran coach Jeff Bevino’s last game as Lions’ coach.
“All week long my kids knew the pressure that this game was presenting itself,” Larka said. “They see the news. What we tried to do was to simply get them to focus on this game and not to think about what it involved and what might lie ahead for our team.”
The Lawmen improved to 6-4 and became the eighth and final seed.
They’ll travel to play top-seeded Killingly (10-0) on Tuesday night at 6:30.
Plaskon had opened the scoring with a 69-yard punt return and Cole Egersheim kicked the point after.
Foran’s Jared Hubler ran two yards for the first of his three touchdowns.
The senior quarterback scored for the two-point conversion. Hubler gained 172 yards.
Plaskon, who finished with 158 yards on 28 carries, gave Law a 13-8 lead after one period with a 13-yard TD.
After a scoreless second quarter, Hubler opened the second half with a 64-yard run to paydirt. The conversion pass failed.
Law QB Hayden Hulme put Law in front 20-14 with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Saley and Egersheim’s PAT.
Foran’s Matt Cruz broke off a 21-yard TD run and Zac Cleary’s conversion kick gave Foran a 21-20 lead. Hubler’s 1-yard run and another Cleary PAT made it 28-20 with one quarter still to play.
Hulme, who completed 9 of 14 passes for 179 yards, recovered a fumbled snap from center and found Egersheim for a 13-yard TD. Plaskon ran for the two-pointer and the game was tied at 28.
On its next possession, Foran got to the Law 49. But the Law defense held, forcing a 24-yard punt. Taking over on its 25, Law went the distance in five plays.
A 46-yard pass completion from Hulme to Saley brought the ball to the Foran 24.
Paskon carried twice, picking up six and four years before breaking off the 14-yarder for the win.
“I’m sad that this is my last game as Foran’s coach,” Bevino said. “You always hope to go out as a winner. But my kids played their hearts out today. We didn’t lose this game, Law beat us. They’re developing into a great football program, one that the city of Milford can take pride in. I wish them the best of luck in the playoffs. I’ll be rooting for them.”
Foran closed with a 4-6 record in Bevino’s 12th season as its head coach.