Man pistol whipped during armed robbery in Milford

A local man was injured during an armed robbery this past weekend on Wood Avenue.

According to police, the attack occurred Nov. 11 at about 2:30 a.m. A man and woman arrived back at the man’s Wood Avenue residence, the man parked his car and while he and the woman were still inside the car they were attacked by two men, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital due to severe injuries to his head and face from being pistol whipped.

“At this time, it is believed the suspects were lying in wait,” police said in a press statement.

The two suspects were armed with handguns. One suspect stole cash and a cell-phone from the male victim. The other suspect stole the woman’s cell-phone and jacket.

The suspects are described as a black man and a Hispanic male — no further description is available. They were last seen leaving the area in a gray four door SUV by a witness immediately after the attack.

Wood Avenue is off Broadway, between Walnut Beach and Wildermere Beach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford Police Detective Bureau, Detective Sergeant Youd, 203-783-4728, [email protected] Reference case #5734-17.