Man allegedly threatened to sic Satan on Milford police

Police arrested a Milford man Nov. 12 who reportedly threatened to sic Satan on them if they didn’t get off his property.

On Nov. 12 at about 4:45 p.m. Milford police responded to a Home Acres Avenue residence on a noise complaint.

According to a police report, when officers arrived they saw the resident, John Katrick, 47, of 112 Home Acres Ave., listening to music in his driveway and acting irrationally.

Officers yelled to Katrick to turn the music down, but due to the volume Katrick did not hear and officers needed to get closer.

When Katrick saw the officers he yelled for them to get off his property or he would “bring Satan to their souls,” police said, adding that he repeated that several times.

Officers again asked Katrick to lower the volume at which point police said Katrick got into his vehicle and drove it in the direction of the officers. Then he turned and drove over a neighbor’s lawn, eventually coming to rest in the rear of his own yard.

Katrick then tried to elude apprehension by hiding in a garage and was shot with a stun gun, police said.

He is charged with the following: Breach of Peace, Criminal Attempt at Assault on a Police Officer, Criminal Mischief.

Katrick was held on a $3,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on Nov. 13.