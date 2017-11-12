More affordable housing proposed on Meadowside

A 12-unit apartment complex with an affordable component has been proposed for 328 Meadowside Road, diagonally across the street from a 15-unit complex at 335 Meadowside Road built in 2016-2017.

The Planning and Zoning Board (P&Z) will conduct a public hearing on the proposal at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the City Hall Auditorium.

Beachland LLC is applying for a special permit and site plan for the 0.53-acre property located in the R-12.5 zone, which it purchased on Jan. 20, 2017 for $260,000. The project is next to Oyster Bay Condominiums.

The property has a single-family house constructed in 1962. William Colombo and Peter Romick of Milford are members and partners in the LLC.

The project is being proposed under the state’s affordable housing statute, commonly referred to by the statute number 8-30g, which supersedes local zoning regulations. If the P&Z wishes to deny the project, it would have to prove the project poses a hazard to public health, safety or welfare, a threat that outweighs the need for affordable housing.

Based on the required 30% minimum of affordable units, four units would be designated for rent or sale to people who meet the income guidelines specified by the law.

Area residents opposed the 335 Meadowside Road across the street when it was first proposed, expressing concerns about the density and traffic. In June 2015, the board approved a 15-unit project, a reduction in size from the 18-units proposed.

Denise Doucette Ginise of 331 Meadowside Road actively opposed the 335 Meadowside Road proposal. Ginise ran unopposed for the P&Z and will take her seat at the board’s January 2018 meeting.

Also at that meeting, the public hearing will be continuing for a 12-unit apartment complex with an affordable component at 65 Plains Road.