Police: Man mad about Sunday construction work

But it wasn't Sunday, it was Tuesday

November 8, 2017

A man upset because he thought a construction worker was working in his neighborhood on a Sunday was arrested after pulling a knife and trying to get the worker to stop.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, but Myles Safyre, 48, of Caroline Street, believed it was Sunday.

Police said the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. They were called to the area of East Broadway and Caroline Street on the report of a threat being made.

An investigation led to the arrest of Safyre, who is accused of threatening to harm the construction worker who was working in the area.

“Safyre approached the worker and told him to stop working because Safyre thought it was Sunday,” a police report states. “The worker asked Safyre to leave the construction zone and Safyre pulled a knife out and demanded the man to stop working.”

Safyre was arrested, charged with breach of peace and threatening. Bond was set at $1,000 and he was scheduled to appear in court later that day.

  • Fernando Nicolia

    Thankfully my buddy Doug Dicamillo is ok!!!! His martial arts training came in handy as he judo chopped the knife wielding man. As the knife flew in the air, Doug leaped off the assailant’s shoulders and caught the knife between his teeth. The man couldn’t withstand the sleeper hold that followed. Well Done Doug

