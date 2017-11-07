GOP chairman stepping down after election to join Army

After less than a year leading the local Republican Town Committee, Matt Gaynor will be stepping down as the RTC chairman after today’s election.

“I joined the Army and ship out Nov. 21,” said Gaynor, who is in his early 20s. “For ease of transition I will step down the day after Election Day.

“I needed to do a job that had a civic component and I got into the officers’ program,” Gaynor continued. “I enjoy my current job, but it lacks the service side of it.”

Ray Kirmaier will be acting chairman until the March chairman’s election.

Gaynor entered the local political scene at the age of 20, running unsuccessfully for the state Senate in 2014. This January, he was named Republican Town Committee chairman, the youngest Milford RTC chairman, replacing Paul Beckwith, who moved to Orange.

Gaynor studied economics at Central Connecticut State University, and has been working as a representative for an electrical manufacturing company.

Kirmaier said the party will miss Gaynor and eagerly awaits his return to his hometown.

Kirmaier recalled that Gaynor began his association with the Milford Republican Town Committee when he arrived at campaign headquarters as a high school student.

“Matt did all of the tasks associated with that campaign,” Kirmaier said. “He assembled and placed campaign signs, addressed envelopes and made phone calls, showing a high degree of interest in both the political process and the issues of the day.

“Now, Matt is answering the call of the U.S. Army, and will leave the chairmanship of the MRTC,” he said. “His contributions will certainly be missed.”

As acting chairman starting Wednesday, Kirmaier said he looks forward to hearing what the will of the MRTC membership is, “while we as a town committee go forward with our efforts for a better Milford.”