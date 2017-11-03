Milford Mirror

Dem chair charges GOP with ‘sheer, intentional deception’

By Rich Smith, Democratic Town Committee Chairman on November 3, 2017 in Lead News, Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

It’s sad that in the final days of our local election, Milford Republicans stoop to sheer and intentional deception of Milford voters. More unfortunate is that some people in Milford are buying it without checking the facts or the meeting minutes from the Board of Aldermen meeting.

On their Facebook page, Milford Republicans have posted a picture of a contaminated land site, implying it’s in Milford. Truth is, it’s a picture from a site in Indiana. They hoped Milford people would infer it’s from Milford, it is not.

Next, they will have voters believe that Milford has purchased a toxic lot, the city has not purchased any such property.

The property under discussion was being considered as a staging area for possible bulk waste in the event of a storm like Storm Sandy, as required by FEMA. Still, this property still needs to be studied further and further considered before any plan to purchase the property would move forward.

It’s a shame that our friends on the Republican side are so desperate for issues that they have reduced themselves to willful deception of the Milford voters.

Richard Smith

Rich Smith, Democratic Town Committee Chairman


  • Amy Mokey Lappos

    Rich- my problem with this response is that according to the minutes- this was more than an inquiry into purchasing. The purchase was approved in a vote to store dredged material from the duck pond before itu2019s even been tested. Are we really going to cap and store toxic material in Milford along the river with the Audubon, Wheeler Wildlife, Laurel Beach and Cedar Beach down river? If so an Environmental Impact study of potential damage should be done and it isnu2019t even being discussed. nnThis also cannot be a FEMA storage site, as I discussed with the one Alderman who responded, because it is too close to a waterway. FEMA does not even require a debris site. DEEP recommends identifying whatu2019s called a DMS- debris management site- for temporary storage IF a disaster happens. It should be a parking, not soil, and is only needed for a short period until itu2019s moved to a state site- paid for by FEMA. No one buys property to do this. nnMy biggest concern though is the potential toxins in the dredging material. Water reports show the toxicity of the water from more than goose droppings- these are pools along a river that is polluted to the point itu2019s on a watch list with the state for water quality. That soil should be tested fully before anyone moves on where to store it.nnMy last comment is this- a Milford Democrat- who I wonu2019t name- emailed a Republican Alderman and told him basically to control his wife or they wonu2019t vote for him based on this press release. As if she cannot have her own opinion, views and voice. This is the dangerous, misogynistic undertone of the Dems I talked to you about. It isnu2019t an isolated incident- I got a similar nasty message from a male Milford dem warning me too for having a public opinion about Milford issues. The demands behind closed doors to silence women needs to stop. Youu2019ve been great about trying to discuss this issue with me- I hope you will make change and bring it to an end. We all have voices, Dem women and Repub women, and we have the right to be heard without gender based attacks.

