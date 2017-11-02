Resident backs Kim Rose for City Clerk

Milford Mirror

To the Editor:

I am a registered Republican who votes not by party affiliation but by qualifications, ethics, results and availability to their constituents.  

For City Clerk in Milford, I am voting for Kim Rose. She fits all of those qualifications.

As City Clerk, Kim would be available to Milford residents all day, every day — she will hit the ground running to bring that office up to date and make it the most efficient and consumer friendly office in the state.

Kim understands that people can get caught up in the red tape of government, and she knows how to navigate the system to help her constituents.

She will use her skills to streamline procedures, making the office readily accessible to not only those who come in during regular business hours but also to those who prefer to do things online and beyond the 9-5 hours. Kim is all about community outreach and through the use of various online platforms she will have the ability to engage and interact with more residents and customers. Kim has established and proven her commitment to Milford, she is not a 9 to 5 person, and she has the skills, leadership and municipal experience to make it actually happen.  I encourage you to join me in voting for Kim Rose on Nov. 7.

Dotti Bateman

  • Dawn Lipo

    Dotti Bateman: Kim Rose is the least qualified candidate. She is a secretary in the City of Bridgeport and is using this city clerk position as a money grab. Kim is a true politician and is using Milford taxpayers to feather her own nest. She is double dipping, oh, triple dipping if elected. She is minimalizing the full time city clerk position. She is dishonest, having her boyfriend vote in Milford, while having residency elsewhere. She walks hand in hand with democrats like her friend who was defeated last election for a state rep position . nThe Republicans saved the states budget. Joanne Lasse Rohrig is a hard working public servant who has demonstrated expertise and wonderful customer service. Joanne is a true professional and is running for all the right reasons. Joanne is articulate and a tribute to our town. Voters, don’t be fooled, vote for Joanne.

